The Suarez Sisters launches fragrance

Natalie and Dylana Lim Suarez have launched their first-ever fragrance in partnership with Scent Beauty, a division of Edgy Beauty, Inc.

The Suarez Sisters, who are both influencers as well as being a photographer and a model, have created a scent that showcases “the beauty of duality, expressed eloquently”.

“Imperfection is beauty has always been my life motto since I have come a long way to get to this place of accepting myself for who I am,” explained Dylana Lim Suarez. “And we want this fragrance to reflect this self-acceptance, self-love and self-confidence! We want to celebrate individuality and made a point to keep every note in our fragrance feel truly individualistic, but also working together in harmony.”

The Natalie Dylana Eau de Perfume, developed in partnership with perfumer Philippine Courtiere of Firmenich, is described as a multifaceted playful scent, with a fruitful top note of fig, a lush middle of orange blossom and jasmine and a strong base of edgy and sensual notes of cedarwood and musk.

Natalie Lim Suarez, aka Natalie Off Duty, said: “I find beauty in someone’s essence, and we want our unique scent to reflect one’s inner uniqueness. As sisters, we represent duality on the daily, and our fragrance is all about this duality, taking contrasting ingredients and making them work beautifully together.

“It is a scent for anyone, for all the moods that make us who we are.”

The Suarez Sisters Natalie Dylana is the first official launch from Scent Lounge, a portfolio of influencer fragrances from Scent Beauty that will “continuously refresh” each month, which will sit alongside ScentBeauty’s portfolio that covers Fashion, Lifestyle, Influencers, Artists and Artisans.

Images: courtesy of Scent Beauty