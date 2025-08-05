The Swedish School of Textiles' EXIT25: A new vision for fashion design

The Swedish School of Textiles at the University of Borås presents "EXIT25," an exhibition where graduating students in Textile and Fashion Design challenge the status quo, redefining the contemporary designer through innovative exploration and personal narratives. This year's showcase emphasizes a blend of traditional craftsmanship and cutting-edge technology, delving into themes of identity, memory, and imperfection.

The diverse projects on display reflect a profound engagement with design methodologies and aesthetic culture. Students have reimagined garment construction, material application, and the very essence of fashion. Highlights include Anaïs Dahl Perret's modular garments, Andrea Rehbein's sculptural forms from cut leather, and Charlie Malmsten's journalistic take on Finnish cruise ship culture. Josephine Järlhem weaves personal love stories into textiles, while Gabriela Arias Egaña reconstructs Chilean heritage through folding practices.

Jonas Gustavsson explores gender through experimental knitwear, and Frida Elise Henriksen examines self-discovery through dressing. Lan Krebs reinvents jersey, and Paweł Robuta embraces staining as a creative force. Margot Leverrier contrasts felt and lace, Matilda Olofsson redefines bridalwear, and Siri Bratt reinterprets the paisley motif. Susanna Suojanen transforms post-consumer garments through upcycling, Wictor Ljunggren introduces functional cord systems, and Yuting Xia translates spontaneous drawing into draped forms. Zuzana Vrabelova speculates on garments as independent organisms.

Interviews with students and faculty reveal a program that prioritizes deep individual investigation over commercial collection formats. The emphasis is on research as a catalyst for design, enabling the exploration of new frontiers and alternative perspectives on fashion. The curriculum encourages designers to challenge conventions, embrace the "unfinished," and create work that conveys personal vulnerability and offers a commentary on the world.