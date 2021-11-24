The Vampire’s Wife launches interior label

Womenswear label The Vampire’s Wife, founded by Susie Cave, is expanding into interiors with the launch of The Vampire’s House, exclusively for MatchesFashion.

The Vampire’s House brings the brand’s subversive femininity to homeware with a label that will build its collections “room-by-room” to immerse customers into the world of The Vampire’s Wife.

The debut collection focuses on the bedroom and includes bed covers created in silk satin and silk velvet, alongside oversized pillows in silk and metallic chiffon. There is also a teddy bear, sleep masks, hot water bottle covers, and lavender pouches, as well as a jewellery box and pillboxes for the bedside table.

Image: courtesy of The Vampire’s House/MatchesFashion

Commenting on the homeware launch, Liane Wiggins, head of womenswear at MatchesFashion, said in a statement: “We are really excited to be collaborating with The Vampires Wife on this exclusive homeware collection and bring the brand’s strong occasion and eveningwear identity and aesthetic to the home. Using rich, luxurious printed silk satins, embroidered velvets and the brands signature metallic lame’s The Vampire’s Wife have created desirable pieces all focused around styling your bedroom.

“We worked closely with Susie and her team and the results are beautiful cushions, eiderdown quilts, hot water bottle covers, eye masks, decorative objects and my personal favourite, The Vampire’s teddy bear for an uplifting and glamorous bedroom or dressing room.”

Image: courtesy of The Vampire’s House/MatchesFashion

Wiggins added: “It felt so natural to work exclusively on this homeware collaboration – given the brand’s love of opulent evening fabrics, textures, print and colour used in the ready-to-wear collections it made sense to create an elevated, decadent offer for the home.”

The Vampire’s Wife launched in 2016 and has grown into a lifestyle brand that offers dresses, ready-to-wear, accessories, bags, jewellery, and homeware. The Vampire’s House will be exclusive to MatchesFashion, with prices starting from 135 pounds.