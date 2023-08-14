The world’s most valuable sneakers according to Laced.com

London-based Laced.com is an online marketplace for buying and selling authentic sneakers. According to Laced’s CEO Chris Gibbons, “Sneakers hold value for a myriad of reasons; rarity; scarcity; high demand; the designer. But what really tips the pricing of a certain pair into the more valuable end of the spectrum is usually exclusivity. Take the ‘Dior x Air Jordan 1 Low’ they’re an iconic collaboration between two renowned brands, and in limited supply. Collab. sneakers, especially with luxury brands, often draw much higher prices - and when you have a comparatively higher demand for these shoes, prices can skyrocket. Getting your hands on a pair of Dior X Air Jordan’s isn’t just owning a pair of extremely rare sneakers- it’s owning a part of sneaker history. Laced also enables anyone to easily purchase sneakers that might otherwise be unavailable in drops from the brand itself” The list below is the top ten most valuable sneakers currently on the Laced.com website.

Dior x Air Jordan 1 low: $393,595

Credits: Dior x Air Jordan 1 low/ Courtesy Laced.com

Year released: 2020

Dior x Air Jordan 1 high: $314,880

Dior x Air Jordan 1 high Credits: Dior x Air Jordan 1 high/Courtesy Laced.com

Year released: 2020

Adidas Nmd Human Race Tr X Chanel X Pharrell: $157,455

Adidas Nmd Human Race Tr X Chanel X Pharrell Credits: Adidas Nmd Human Race Tr X Chanel X Pharrell/Courtesy Laced.com

Year released: 2017

Nike Dunk Low Sb What The Dunk 2007: $157,445

Nike Dunk Low Sb What The Dunk 2007 Credits: Nike Dunk Low Sb What The Dunk 2007/Courtesy Laced.com

Year released: 2007

Air Jordan 1 Retro High Chicago X Off-White: $62,990

Air Jordan 1 Retro High Chicago X Off-White Credits: Air Jordan 1 Retro High Chicago X Off-White/Courtesy Laced.com

Year released: 2017

Nike Sb Dunk High X Supreme Orange: $31,500

Nike Sb Dunk High X Supreme Orange Credits: Nike Sb Dunk High X Supreme Orange/Courtesy Laced.com

Year released: 2003

Nike Air Force 1 Low X Louis Vuitton By Virgil Abloh Metallic Gold: $26,255

Nike Air Force 1 Low X Louis Vuitton By Virgil Abloh Metallic Gold Credits: Nike Air Force 1 Low X Louis Vuitton By Virgil Abloh Metallic Gold/Courtesy Laced.com

Year released: 2022

Air Jordan 1 Retro High Og X Fragment 2014: $25,990

Air Jordan 1 Retro High Og X Fragment 2014 Credits: Air Jordan 1 Retro High Og X Fragment 2014/Courtesy Laced.com

Year released: 2014

Nikecraft Mars Yard 2.0 X Tom Sachs: $19,690

Nikecraft Mars Yard 2.0 X Tom Sachs Credits: Nikecraft Mars Yard 2.0 X Tom Sachs/Courtesy Laced.com

Year released: 2017

Nike Air Force 1 Low X Louis Vuitton By Virgil Abloh White Royal: $19,315

Nike Air Force 1 Low X Louis Vuitton By Virgil Abloh White Royal Credits: Nike Air Force 1 Low X Louis Vuitton By Virgil Abloh White Royal/Courtesy Laced.com

Year released: 2022