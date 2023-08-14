The world’s most valuable sneakers according to Laced.com
London-based Laced.com is an online marketplace for buying and selling authentic sneakers. According to Laced’s CEO Chris Gibbons, “Sneakers hold value for a myriad of reasons; rarity; scarcity; high demand; the designer. But what really tips the pricing of a certain pair into the more valuable end of the spectrum is usually exclusivity. Take the ‘Dior x Air Jordan 1 Low’ they’re an iconic collaboration between two renowned brands, and in limited supply. Collab. sneakers, especially with luxury brands, often draw much higher prices - and when you have a comparatively higher demand for these shoes, prices can skyrocket. Getting your hands on a pair of Dior X Air Jordan’s isn’t just owning a pair of extremely rare sneakers- it’s owning a part of sneaker history. Laced also enables anyone to easily purchase sneakers that might otherwise be unavailable in drops from the brand itself” The list below is the top ten most valuable sneakers currently on the Laced.com website.
Dior x Air Jordan 1 low: $393,595
Year released: 2020
Dior x Air Jordan 1 high: $314,880
Year released: 2020
Adidas Nmd Human Race Tr X Chanel X Pharrell: $157,455
Year released: 2017
Nike Dunk Low Sb What The Dunk 2007: $157,445
Year released: 2007
Air Jordan 1 Retro High Chicago X Off-White: $62,990
Year released: 2017
Nike Sb Dunk High X Supreme Orange: $31,500
Year released: 2003
Nike Air Force 1 Low X Louis Vuitton By Virgil Abloh Metallic Gold: $26,255
Year released: 2022
Air Jordan 1 Retro High Og X Fragment 2014: $25,990
Year released: 2014
Nikecraft Mars Yard 2.0 X Tom Sachs: $19,690
Year released: 2017
Nike Air Force 1 Low X Louis Vuitton By Virgil Abloh White Royal: $19,315
Year released: 2022