The year in fashion according to Lyst: From Miu Miu and Jacquemus to Uniqlo

2023 is drawing to a close and, with it, fashion search engine Lyst has announced its annual ‘Year in Fashion’ overview. The report shows, among other things, which trends were most important this fashion year, which brand was searched the most and what the most popular shoes and bags were.

Luxury fashion brand Miu Miu was once again labelled 'Brand of the Year' for 2023, following on from its success in 2022, when it released the viral ballerinas. The luxury fashion brand only further grew its popularity this year by launching a new range of products and collaborations with brands such as New Balance and Church's. It also managed to attract attention by launching campaigns starring Emma Corrin, Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid, among others.

2023 is also the year that marks Miu Miu's 30th anniversary. Searches for Miuccia Prada's luxury brand grew 39 percent this year, with growth peaking (at 12 percent) in April, even though the AW23 show had already been and gone. The label's logo cashmere cardigan had 'it’ status by this point.

Mini skirts and hotpants

One trend that did well this year was the miniskirt, which became even shorter and aligned with trousers that gave way to hotpants. Searches for these rose 133 percent year-on-year. Meanwhile, after Emma Corrin walked down Miu Miu's AW23 catwalk wearing gold sequin-filled knickers, searches for the brand rose 257 percent within 24 hours.

The Adidas Samba and Uniqlo shoulder bag

When it comes to shoes, the Adidas Samba was unmissable. The trainer was searched every 1.7 minutes on Lyst, giving it the title 'Sneaker of the Year'. The Adidas Samba is a classic, 73-year-old shoe and is an important part of the popular 'clean girl' aesthetic, according to Lyst.

Another item that people could not live without was the Uniqlo shoulder bag. The genderless half-moon bag, available for less than 20 dollars, is the cheapest product ever featured in the 'Year in Fashion', and has become the best selling bag ever. How did this item become so popular? Not through influencers, but through traditional, familiar word-of-mouth advertising.

Jacquemus and Dilara Findikoglu

Then there is the Jacquemus' campaign. 2023 is a year when various technologies went viral and Jacquemus took advantage of that. The luxury brand made use of digital effects and had its bags virtually driven through Parisian streets. This also inspired other brands to experiment with a similar concept, followed by mirroring campaigns.

The young, London-based brand Dilara Findikoglu was declared 'Brand to watch'. Searches for the brand increased by 89 percent year-on-year. The eponymous designer has built a large fan base since 2016.