Theory, Altuzarra and Calvin Klein return to NYFW, FW25 preliminary schedule unveiled

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) has unveiled the preliminary schedule of New York Fashion Week’s fall/winter 2025 season. Kicking off February 6, the event will begin with a show by Brandon Maxwell, before culminating on February 11 with a runway by CFDA chairman Thom Browne.

The schedule features more than 52 runway shows and designer presentations, with further collections to be presented digitally and by appointment. Much of these slots are to be taken up by NYFW regulars, like Anna Sui, Christian Siriano, Coach, Collina Strada, Lafayette 148 and Luar.

Notable names are to also return this season under new creative direction, including Altuzarra and Calvin Klein Collection. Theory, Lapointe, Christopher John Rogers and Fforme, meanwhile, will be among those making NYFW comebacks after respective hiatuses.

New names on the schedule include Leblancstudios by Yamil Arbaje, Alexis Bittar, Gabe Gordon, Angelo Beato, Vetesse and Zeo Gustavia Anna Whalen.

A name missing from the list is that of Bode, however, the CFDA shared that the brand’s designer, Emily Adams Bode Aujla, will debut the 2025 Bod Rec collection during the GQ Bowl, a livestreamed red carpet event taking place in New Orleans.

In a release, CFDA’s director of fashion week initiatives, Joseph Maglieri, said the upcoming season will represent themes seen across the industry, “calibration and innovation”, underling the “importance of brand sovereignty and stamina”.