These are the brands with the highest social media engagement during NYFW

Fashion weeks are no longer industry-facing events intended to pair new collections with department store buyers. As both the retail landscape and consumer interests evolve, as does the purpose of Fashion Week.

Now, brands are looking to Fashion Week as a time to reach the attention of their consumers. For example, Anya Hindmarch used London Fashion Week as a time to launch playful consumer experiences like a Postbox Maze placed in Brewer Street Car Park, while the week before Tommy Hilfiger utilized a VR app to allow consumers to view and shop the brand's New York Fashion Week runway event.

Consumers are engaging with brands' Fashion Week activations through social media, and this season Michael Kors topped the social media game, according to data comprised by ListenFirst.

"Making sure this season’s hottest looks are actually being seen by potential customers also requires insight into how the industry is being digested online," wrote ListenFirst's lead article writer, Laura Van der Leeuw, in a blog post.

The top 5 New York Fashion Week brands on social media

Michael Kors experienced over 11.4 million engagements on social media between September 6, 2019 and September 12, 2019. ListenFirst compared this data to the brand's engagements from the same days the year before, seeing momentum of 1,368 percent.

Ralph Lauren generated 1.99 million engagements, followed by Tommy Hilfiger, whose see-now-buy-now event that offered consumer-facing technology generated 593 thousand engagements.

ListenFirst found Savage x Fenty in fourth place, with 487 thousand engagements. The lingerie line, founded by Rihanna, was presented at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. Prior to the show, it had been announced that the event would be filmed and available for streaming on Amazon Prime starting September 20.

Tom Ford ranked in fifth place, experiencing 478 thousand social media engagements, perhaps due to celebrity attendees, who included Miley Cyrus, Russell Westbrook and Joan Smalls, who collectively have 116.1 million Instagram followers. Not to mention the supermodels on the runway, Gigi Hadid, Lineisy Montero and Kaia Gerber, who collectively have 54.3 million followers.

Other notable mentions on ListenFirst's ranking include Christian Siriano, Kate Spade New York, Carolina Herrera, Oscar de la Renta, Zimmermann, Coach, Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs Jeremy Scott and Laquan Smith, in that order.

Photo: Tom Ford SS20, via Catwalkpictures