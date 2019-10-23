Fashionunited
 
These are the nominees for The Fashion Awards 2019
These are the nominees for The Fashion Awards 2019

Esmee Blaazer
The Fashion Awards 2019 nominees have been announced by the British Fashion Council (BFC) in London, according to a press release. Bottega Veneta, the fashion house that gained great popularity under the creative direction of Daniel Lee, has been nominated in four categories, including 'Brand of the year' and 'Designer of the year'. Loewe and Gucci are also in the race for four titles.

The winners will be announced on December 2. The British Fashion Awards are presented annually by the British Fashion Council and aim to recognize and promote British fashion talent.

The shortlist (in alphabetical order):

Accessories Designer of the Year

Alessandro Michele for Gucci
Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta
Jonathan Anderson for Loewe
Kim Jones for Dior Men
Simon Porte Jacquemus for Jacquemus

Brand of the Year

Bottega Veneta
Gucci
Jacquemus
Loewe
Prada

British Designer of the Year Menswear

Craig Green for Craig Green
Grace Wales Bonner for Wales Bonner
Kim Jones for Dior Men
Martine Rose for Martine Rose
Riccardo Tisci for Burberry

British Designer of the Year Womenswear

Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta
John Galliano for Maison Margiela
Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson & Loewe
Richard Quinn for Richard Quinn
Simone Rocha for Simone Rocha

British Emerging Talent Menswear

Ben Cottrell and Matthew Dainty for Cottweiler
Bethany Williams for Bethany Williams
Kiko Kostadinov for Kiko Kostadinov
Phoebe English for Phoebe English
Sofia Prantera for Aries

British Emerging Talent Womenswear

Laura and Deanna Fanning for Kiko Kostadinov
Matty Bovan for Matty Bovan
Phoebe English for Phoebe English
Rejina Pyo for Rejina Pyo
Rosh Mahtani for Alighieri

Business Leader

Alexandre Arnault for Rimowa
José Neves for Farfetch
Marco Bizzarri for Gucci
Marco Gobbetti for Burberry
Remo Ruffini for Moncler

Designer of the Year

Alessandro Michele for Gucci
Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta
Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson & Loewe
Kim Jones for Dior Men
Miuccia Prada for Prada

Model of the Year

Adesuwa Aighewi
Adut Akech
Adwoa Aboah
Kaia Gerber
Winnie Harlow

Urban Luxe

Alyx
Fenty
Marine Serre
Martine Rose
Moncler Genius

This article was originaly published on FashionUnited.NL, translated and edited.

Photos: Loewe & Bottega Veneta SS20 © Catwalkpictures.com. Video: The Fashion Awards 2019, Youtube.

