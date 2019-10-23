These are the nominees for The Fashion Awards 2019

- Esmee Blaazer |
The Fashion Awards 2019 nominees have been announced by the British Fashion Council (BFC) in London, according to a press release. Bottega Veneta, the fashion house that gained great popularity under the creative direction of Daniel Lee, has been nominated in four categories, including 'Brand of the year' and 'Designer of the year'. Loewe and Gucci are also in the race for four titles.
The winners will be announced on December 2. The British Fashion Awards are presented annually by the British Fashion Council and aim to recognize and promote British fashion talent.
The shortlist (in alphabetical order):
Accessories Designer of the Year
Alessandro Michele for Gucci
Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta
Jonathan Anderson for Loewe
Kim Jones for Dior Men
Simon Porte Jacquemus for Jacquemus
Brand of the Year
Bottega Veneta
Gucci
Jacquemus
Loewe
Prada
British Designer of the Year Menswear
Craig Green for Craig Green
Grace Wales Bonner for Wales Bonner
Kim Jones for Dior Men
Martine Rose for Martine Rose
Riccardo Tisci for Burberry
British Designer of the Year Womenswear
Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta
John Galliano for Maison Margiela
Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson & Loewe
Richard Quinn for Richard Quinn
Simone Rocha for Simone Rocha
British Emerging Talent Menswear
Ben Cottrell and Matthew Dainty for Cottweiler
Bethany Williams for Bethany Williams
Kiko Kostadinov for Kiko Kostadinov
Phoebe English for Phoebe English
Sofia Prantera for Aries
British Emerging Talent Womenswear
Laura and Deanna Fanning for Kiko Kostadinov
Matty Bovan for Matty Bovan
Phoebe English for Phoebe English
Rejina Pyo for Rejina Pyo
Rosh Mahtani for Alighieri
Business Leader
Alexandre Arnault for Rimowa
José Neves for Farfetch
Marco Bizzarri for Gucci
Marco Gobbetti for Burberry
Remo Ruffini for Moncler
Designer of the Year
Alessandro Michele for Gucci
Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta
Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson & Loewe
Kim Jones for Dior Men
Miuccia Prada for Prada
Model of the Year
Adesuwa Aighewi
Adut Akech
Adwoa Aboah
Kaia Gerber
Winnie Harlow
Urban Luxe
Alyx
Fenty
Marine Serre
Martine Rose
Moncler Genius
This article was originaly published on FashionUnited.NL, translated and edited.
Photos: Loewe & Bottega Veneta SS20 © Catwalkpictures.com. Video: The Fashion Awards 2019, Youtube.