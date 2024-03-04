Thigh-high slits to bold bustiers: Everything worn on the Brit Awards red carpet

The Brit Awards 2024, one of the biggest nights for the UK music industry, took place at the weekend, gathering both international and local stars for what was to be a history-making evening. Ahead of the show, however, attendees paced the red carpet sporting looks that offered a distinctly more contemporary flair to awards season, starkly contrasting the more rigid dress codes of other events.

Take a look at some of the looks from the night:

Charli XCX in Marni

Charli XCX in Marni. Credits: JMEnternational.

Singer Charli XCX was one of the evening’s stand-out attendees, making a statement in a multi-coloured creation by Marni. The sculpted bustier contrasted a flowing skirt, made up of contrasting materials that trailed out into an overflowing train.

Raye in Fendi Couture

Raye in Fendi. Credits: Fendi.

Raye was the biggest winner for the evening, and now a record holder for most Brits won in a single ceremony snapping up a total of six gongs, including album of the year, artist of the year and songwriter of the year. Fendi Couture took her into the emotional event, dressing her in a fully-beaded embellished gown from the brand’s autumn/winter 2023 collection.

Dua Lipa in Versace

Dua Lipa in Versace. Credits: Versace.

Following a solid presence at other award shows for the season, Dua Lipa also graced the carpet of the Brit Awards, taking to the floor in a custom Atelier Versace gown, cinched at the waist to accentuate her figure. The mermaid silhouette held its form in a black leather material, complete with a deep-V neckline that the brand said was inspired by its archives.

The Last Dinner Party

The Last Dinner Party. Credits: JMEnternational.

British indie band The Last Dinner Party took the internet by storm last year with their viral hit ‘Nothing Matters’ and their nonchalant approach to stardom. The quintet continued this now signature composure on the red carpet, each donning their own personal take on the lax dress code, wearing everything from structured corset dresses to a bridal-like gown with the words “I’m only here for your entertainment” printed over the bustier.

Maya Jama in Harris Reed

Maya Jama in Harris Reed. Credits: JMEnternational.

Co-host of the evening Maya Jama brought her own drama in the form of a custom Harris Reed creation, a direct reference to the young designer’s staple sculptural design qualities, with an exaggerated fishtail hemline and a fitted corset defining the waist.

Griff in Ruehl

Griff in Ruehl. Credits: JMEnternational.

English singer-songwriter Griff, meanwhile, had a more alternative approach to red carpet wear. Her Ruehl getup layered a number of contrasting materials, with a minimalist black bralette and sheer bustier sitting under a heavily sequined vest that flared out into a dusty pink skirt. The look was finished off with ballooning sleeves that traversed the length of her arms.

Little Simz in Burberry

Little Simz in Burberry. Credits: Burberry.

Moving sharply away from the glitziness of the event, rapper Little Simz appeared donning the newly rejuvenated identity of Burberry, bringing the brand’s refreshed take on outerwear to the Brits with a wool trench coat and chequered jumper. The outfit was rounded out with the addition of eye-catching accessories, namely an oversized shearling hat and red leather gloves.

Ellie Goulding in Alberta Ferretti

Ellie Goulding in Alberta Ferretti. Credits: JMEnternational.

In contrast, Ellie Goulding favoured the typical sleekness of the award season wardrobe, championing cutouts and a silky material for her Alberta Ferretti gown. The floor-sweeping piece gathered at both the hips and chest, and gave way to a thigh-high slit that luxuriously fell to the ground.

St. Vincent in Prada

St. Vincent in Prada. Credits: JMEnternational.

St. Vincent’s Prada look combined the brand’s strong tailoring with its SS24 staple detail, circular metallic embellishments that intersected a fringed midi skirt layered over her oversized navy blazer.

Tate McRae in Dolce & Gabbana

Tate McRae in Dolce & Gabbana. Credits: JMEnternational.

Tate McRae, one of the evening’s many performers, adopted an understated approach to eveningwear, sporting an all-over sequined Dolce & Gabbana look that snuggly hugged her figure. It was the accessories that brought the outfit together in the end, particularly the use of two oversized golden crosses; one round the neck, one round the ankle.

Kylie Minogue in Alexandre Vauthier

Kylie Minogue in Alexandre Vauthier. Credits: JMEnternational.

Global icon award winner Kylie Minogue also stuck to the classic LBD, donning an edited iteration of a look from the spring 2024 collection of Alexandre Vauthier. To contrast a pared back velvet bustier was a layered ruffled skirt that fanned out from the waist and withered down to a point at the ankles.

Alex Scott

Alex Scott Credits: JMEnternational.

Professional footballer Alex Scott hit the carpet in a deep red gown with a cut-out feature that looped around her waist. The detailing was created with 3D tubing that wrapped around her figure before flowing out into a full-length skirt.

Clara Amfo in Vivienne Westwood

Clara Amfo in Vivienne Westwood. Credits: JMEnternational.

Like Goulding, radio broadcaster Clara Amfo also stuck to a satiny gleam, her own gown deriving from Vivienne Westwood, as evidenced by its Renaissance-inspired silhouette and strong bustier. Speaking on the forest green look, Amfo told Vogue that she wanted to reflect both her Ghanaian heritage as well as the work of the late designer.

Joe Keery in Burberry

Joe Keery in Burberry. Credits: Burberry.

One of the evening’s presenters was none other than Stranger Things’ Joe Keery, who surprised viewers both in his attendance and his red carpet look. Designed by Burberry, the getup included a casual Harrington jacket that was elevated with a white shirt-black tie combo and the brand’s Arch sunglasses.

Abbey Clancy in Roberto Cavalli

Abbey Clancy in Roberto Cavalli. Credits: Roberto Cavalli.

Model Abbey Clancy dared to be different in her Roberto Cavalli catsuit, aptly adorned in a bold jaguar print that graced both the suit itself and her accompanying accessories. The piece, from the brand’s 2024 resort collection, began with a ‘scarf’ neckline before moving out into bell bottom flares.

Caroline Polacheck in Jean Paul Gaultier by Simone Rocha

Caroline Polachek in Jean Paul Gaultier. Credits: JMEnternational.

Caroline Polacheck offered viewers something very different for her own look. The American singer opted for a Jean Paul Gaultier number created by the brand’s latest guest designer Simone Rocha. The gown brought together Gaultier’s recognisable bralette details with Rocha’s statement corsetry, evident in the lace-up sides that defined the silhouette.

Olivia Dean in Saint Laurent

Olivia Dean in Saint Laurent. Credits: JMEnternational.

Olivia Dean was a little more toned down in her fit. The singer sported a deep purple dress by Saint Laurent, with a gathered halter neck forming a shape that was both minimalist yet elegant.

Olly Alexander in Alexander McQueen

Olly Alexander in Alexander McQueen. Credits: JMEnternational.

Ahead of the performance of his UK Eurovision entry, Olly Alexander of Years & Years floated onto the red carpet in an archival Alexander McQueen jacket, which combined a deep green brocade with a Renaissance painting print.

Caity Baser

Caity Baser. Credits: JMEnternational.

Print was also a large part of Caity Baser’s look, albeit with more geometric forms making up her simple, form-fitting gown. The beaded piece fitted snugly around the singer’s form, and was complete with a square-neckline that only emphasised the retro-feel.

Pink Pantheress

Pink Pantheress. Credits: JMEnternational.

Rapper Pink Pantheress drew on Chinese symbology for her gown, with floral prints combined with lingerie detailings, including lace panelling and gathered seams. Like others, a thigh-high slit finished off the look, leaving the lightweight material to trail behind in a subtle train.

Rema

Rema. Credits: JMEnternational.

Rema offered up a twist on tailoring for his suit. Over leather-look pants, the rapper sported a blazer-bomber jacket combo, with bulky sleeving contrasting the tuxedo-like hemline.