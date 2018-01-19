Third season of North East India Fashion Weekend opens in February

Third season of North East India Fashion Weekend, which showcases fashion from the region and neighbouring countries will open doors from February 24 to 25, at the Kiranshree Grand in Azara. Fashion designer Prasantt Ghosh, on the event’s advisory panel says confirmation has been received from foreign designers. It is a landmark event in the sense that the North East will be the latest fashion destination for all designers of neighbouring regions.

The fashion weekend, sponsored by Big Bazaar, will hold its final round of model auditions on January 14. A total of 36 designers India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan are scheduled to showcase collections over the course of the two day event.

The fashion week is a platform to showcase upcoming designers and discover new talents. It is a professionally managed show, with top models being flown in to present the creations. It has potential for fashion trade and will give youngsters the opening they need to make an impression in the market.

Along with runway shows, an advisory panel has been put together to mentor young designers taking part in the show. Well known designers like Hemant Trevedi, Mona Pali, Abhishek Dutta, and James Fariera are all confirmed for the show.