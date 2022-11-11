This fashion week in pictures

New York (US) - House of Slay received CFDA’s Positive Social Influence Award this week. Fashion designers Prabal Gurung, Phillip Lim and Laura Kim, Tina Leung and restauranteur Ezra J. Williams came together last year in response to the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes. They created House of Slay as a community to combat racial discrimination.

Image: Jeff Hamilton x Reebok NFL, 1990s. The Museum at FIT, gift of Antonio Gray. © The Museum at FIT

New York (US) - The museum at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT), in New York City, is set to present an exhibition dedicated to celebrating the 50th anniversary of the “birth of hip hop”. The exhibition will open 8 February 2023.

Image: Dior by Adrien Dirand

London (UK) - French luxury fashion house Dior has transformed Harrods into a giant glittering gingerbread house for the holiday season, as it takes over 44 window displays and illuminates the façade with stars, roses and flowers.

Photo credits: Demonstration in La Coruña (Spain) by Inditex shop assistants and workers. Image: Confederación Intersindical Galega, official website.

La Coruña (Spain) - Retail staff of the Spanish fashion conglomerate Inditex took to the street this week demanding higher wages and better working conditions. Retail workers, in majority female, said their working conditions and remuneration are lower compared to other Inditex staff that work in the main office, logistics and distribution departments. Whereas retail staff is the face of the company.

Image: The Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force 1” by Virgil Abloh

New York (US) - Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 by Virgil Abloh will receive the ‘2022 shoe of the year award’ during the Footwear News Achievement Awards, it was announced this week. Though Abloh created numerous shoe designs with Nike and Louis Vuitton, ‘this sneaker serves as final testament to the prolific career of a design genius’, according to Footwear News.