This fashion week in pictures

Sandton (South Africa) - Designer Mzukisi Mbane (middle), founder of Imprint, cheers with his models before his show as part of the African Fashion International (AFI) fashion week in Sandton on November 19, 2022.

Detail of the Kimono exhibit at Musée du Quai Branly in Paris. November 22. (Photo: Léo Delafontaine via Claudine Colin Communication)

Wool Jacquard Belted Wrap Coat, Duro Olowu, FW 2015. Kimono exhibit at Musée du Quai Branly. (Photo: Duro Olowu).

Paris (France) - The iconic kimono is probably the ultimate symbol of Japan. The exhibition that opened this week at Musée du Quai Branly contains 200 kimono and kimono-inspired garments and associated objects, many of which are being shown in France for the first time.

Murat Acar 2023 wedding collection presentation. Nov. 22. (Photo by Omer Evren Atalay / Anadolu Agency via AFP)

Izmir (Türkiye) - Models present wedding dresses during the opening fashion show of designer Murat Acar's 2023 collection at the 16th IF Wedding Fashion Izmir Fair this week.

Claridge's Christmas Tree 2022 by Sandra Choi for Jimmy Choo (Photo: Claridge's)

London (UK) - Iconic London hotel Claridge’s have unveiled its 2022 Christmas tree designed by Sandra Choi for Jimmy Choo. The festive creation stands more than 5 metres tall and is finished with a giant, glittering bow topper. The Claridge’s Christmas Tree has long symbolised the start of the festive season in London and has seen the hotel teaming up with designers including Karl Lagerfeld, Christopher Bailey, John Galliano for Dior, Alber Elbaz and Diane von Furstenberg.