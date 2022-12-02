This fashion week in pictures

Warsaw (Poland) - Climate activists protested against Black Friday sales and fast fashion in many major cities this week. In Warsaw protesters glued their hands to the shopping window inside an H&M store in the city center. In Amsterdam Extinction Rebellion organized a second hand clothes giveaway on Dam square and a demonstration in the shopping district with one protester wearing a big dress made with second hand clothes and holding a placard with the text 'The fashion industry kills planet & people'.

Elizabeth Taylor's Christian Dior couture Soirée à Rio 'Oscar' dress, SS 1961, by Marc Bohan. Photo courtesy Kerry Taylor Auctions.

London (UK) - A "lucky charm" Christian Dior dress worn by Elizabeth Taylor on the night she won best actress at the 1961 Oscars was recently discovered after being stored in a suitcase for over 50 years. The dress will be sold at auction on 6 December 2022 at Kerry Taylor Auctions. Lot 368 estimated selling price is between 40.000 and 60.000 pounds.

Detail of embroidery on the skirt of the Christian Dior couture dress worn by Elizabeth Taylor during the Oscars in 1961. Photo courtesy Kerry Taylor Auctions.

2022 V&A Christmas tree designed by Miss Sohee. (Image: V&A)

London (UK) - London’s V&A museum has unveiled a couture Christmas tree designed by London-based Korean fashion designer Miss Sohee. The design reimagines the traditional Christmas tree into a dramatic couture gown. The Christmas tree stands three metres high and is composed of a crepe-de-chine inner dress with a cascading snow-white silk chiffon cape embellished with star-inspired embroidery and Swarovski crystals, which sparkle and shimmer from the series of spotlights above.

Models pose during the With Love Halston event hosted by Istituto Marangoni on 28 Nov. 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for Istituto Marangoni Miami)

Miami (Floria) - Istituto Marangoni Miami hosted a Studio 54 inspired fashion event thic week kicking off Art Basel. During the event the With Love Halston student scholarship contest winner was annpounced. First price went to Ryan Anthony Hamilton who created a Halston inspired jumpsuit with splatter paint design. The competition used five-point criteria including the requirement that Ultrasuede, the fabric synonymous with Halston's work, be used.