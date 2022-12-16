This fashion week in pictures

Bangkok (Thailand) - The International Thai Silk Fashion Week was held in Bangkok this week for the third time after a three year hiatus. Fashion designers from over 60 countries participated in the 5 day event, showcasing their work using silk fabrics.

Actress Pamela Anderson at the Jacquemus fashion show on 12 December 2022. Photo: Emmanuel Dunand / AFP

Jacquemus SS23 fashion show on 12 December 2022. Photo: Courtesy of Jacquemus.

Paris (France) - Simon Porte Jacquemus, 32, organised a poetic and sunny fashion show at Le Bourget, near Paris, this week. The men's and women's SS23 collection is titled Le Raphia and was presented off-calendar. Among attendants were celebrities such as Sophie Marceau, Aya Nakamura, Pamela Anderson and Lena Situations.

Lidl website

German supermarket discount chain Lidl has had surprising success with its fashion collections in recent years. It all started as a joke on social networks that quickly turned into a real craze and since then, every collection released has sold out within a few days. On December 15th, Lidl released its latest fashion line, in collaboration with football star Djibril Cissé. “In less than an hour, stocks were sold out," reported France Live.

Left: Dress worn by Marion Cotillard in the Chanel N°5 commercial. Right: Little Red Riding Hood costume worn by Estella Warren from the commercial The Wolf. Photo: Chanel.

Paris (France) - Chanel celebrates its perfumes with an exhibition Paris. Chanel is an important player in the perfume market. The luxury brand created one of the world's first best-selling perfumes in the 1920s, Chanel N°5. But the company has launched many other fragrances since. It is this story that the Chanel intends to tell in an immersive, multi-sensory exhibition in Paris that opened this week.