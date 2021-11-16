This Is Fred launches gender-fluid collection with The Slate

Resort hotel The Slate has released a gender fluid collection with fashion label This Is Fred.

The Phuket-based resort has partnered with the London label in order to produce gender fluid and urban wear, inspired by The Slate’s own architecture and design.

“I discovered Fred in Shoreditch, a very creative and artistic area in East London where you can find one-of-a-kind vintage shops and independent fashion labels,” said co-founder and owner of The Slate, Krystal Prakaikaew Na-Ranong. “His geometric cut and shape, use of materials and the gender-fluidity of the brand immediately reminded me of The Slate.”

The collection, which takes direction from The Slate’s architect Bill Bensley’s aesthetic of monochrome accents and the marriage of hard and soft silhouettes, includes trousers, tops, ponchos and jackets. Certain hand stitched items display black and white stripes and appear when the cloth moves.

The collection is being sold at Shades, The Slate’s gallery space, marking the first time a This Is Fred collection is available in Thailand. The pieces will also be up for sale on The Stockroom, which is The Slate’s online retail store.

The Slate is well known for its artistic and unique collaborations. It previously exhibited works by young artists from Central Saint Martins during its Artists in Residence program, and hosted Thailand’s famous Sak Yant tattoo artists for a three month residency, giving guests the opportunity to receive their own traditional tattoos.

“This Is Fred has a similar brand philosophy to The Slate. Our brands have an avant-garde approach and a very bold way of thinking,” said Na-Ranong.