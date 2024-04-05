Thom Browne and Saks partner on capsule collection

US designer Thom Browne and luxury department store giant Saks have revealed a collaborative capsule collection available exclusively through the retailer’s e-commerce site and select Saks Fifth Avenue stores.

The limited edition line draws inspiration from the “playful spirit of California”, which has been applied to women’s ready-to-wear looks, as well as shoes and handbags.

While staple and archival silhouettes of the Thom Browne brand took on fresh forms, the brand also introduced a new French ribbon tweed through the collaboration, inspired by the designer’s autumn 2018 runway collection.

According to a press release, the tweed was created by a small team of artisans at Southern French fabric manufacturer Act3, and combines 13 different yarns, including lace, chiffon and tulle ribbons, each woven together to create the signature style for the capsule.

A look from the capsule collection of Thom Browne and Saks. Credits: Thom Browne x Saks.

The collection itself consists of “uniform tailoring”, polo shirts, cropped varsity jackets and mini skirts, all complemented by a range of accessories, including the Mrs. Thom handbag and the Hector baguette.

Browne elaborated in his own statement: "[The garments] represent pieces of my world – some new, some old – mixed with the aspiration of old school Hollywood that Saks Fifth Avenue has brought back to life with their new location [in Beverly Hills, LA].

“Their approach to storytelling and product is truly unique and I couldn't think of a better place to help bring these ideas to life."

To celebrate the launch of the capsule, Thom Browne has taken over Saks Fifth Avenue's recently reopened West Coast flagship in Beverly Hills, where through to April 22 customers can explore an immersive visual installation that bears resemblance to the brand’s SS20 menswear show.