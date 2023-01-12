Thom Browne returns to NYFW for AW23 schedule

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) has released the preliminary official schedule for New York Fashion Week (NFYW), in partnership with IMG’s NYFW: The Shows.

Among the 74 runway shows and presentations is the notable return of CFDA chairman Thom Browne, who opted to show his menswear collection at Paris Fashion Week for the SS23 season, after a two year hiatus from the French capital.

A dozen brands will also be showing via appointments or digital-only showings.

The schedule will kick off with a number of presentations over the course of Friday, February 10, by the likes of A.Potts, Nobis and Dionysus.

The first runway show will be held in the late afternoon by Collina Strada, promptly followed by Simkahi, Prabal Gurung and Dion Lee.

First-time additions also make up much of the schedule’s in-person activations, and include Heron Preston, Koltson, Cucculelli Shaheen, Ayama Studio, Kallmeyer, Kate Barton, Nayon and Zimo.

The event will round out on Wednesday, February 15, with runways on the final day hosted by Michael Kors, Who Decides War and Willy Chavarria, among others.

Other returning brands include Altuzarra, Area, Tory Burch, Coach, Jason Wu and Khaite.

Shows and presentations will continue to be displayed via Runway360, CFDA’s digital hub and business tool that looks to support American fashion brands all year round.