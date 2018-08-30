Three fashion careers of the future

The fashion industry has changed a lot in the last decade. The omnipresence of smartphones and social media has deeply affected the way people shop for fashion. At the same time, technologies such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality and 3D printing are altering the way our clothes are made, marketed and sold.

In addition, consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the environmental impact of their shopping habits: they want to know how, where and by whom their clothes are made. A growing number of shoppers demand fashion companies to be as sustainable as possible.

In this ever-evolving landscape, new career paths have emerged while traditional ones are going through significant transformations. “Many of the current roles we are familiar with will merge and incumbents of the future will have to consider all-encompassing functions”, said Lizzy Bowring, Catwalks Director at fashion trendwatching company WGSN, in an email to FashionUnited. “Take Polimoda, for instance, the Fashion Institute in Florence, Italy. Its courses cover fashion design, fashion business, art direction and management. The idea is that the students’ expertise covers and combines both business and fashion components, which are key to a fashion company’s return on investment”.

If you’re looking to start a career in fashion, you’re probably wondering which professionals will be in high demand in the future. While it is impossible to fully predict what the next 10 years will bring, FashionUnited lists three prominent fashion career paths which are off the beaten track.