Three finalists announced for the 2025 Wessel & Vett Fashion Prize

The Wessel & Vett Fashion Prize has named MFPEN, Nicklas Skovgaard, and STEL as the finalists for its 2025 edition. The award, considered one of the Nordic region’s most influential fashion prizes, supports Danish designers with strong creative vision and the potential for international growth.

The winner, to be announced in October, will receive a cash grant of 500,000 DKK (67,000 euros) and a slot on the official Copenhagen Fashion Week schedule for AW26 and SS27, including the opening show for AW26. Each finalist will also showcase one look at the CPHFW Creative Hub during the SS26 season.

Founded in 2012, the prize has previously launched brands such as Cecilie Bahnsen and Saks Potts. This year’s finalists bring distinct perspectives: MFPEN, founded in 2015, is known for minimalist, sustainable menswear; Nicklas Skovgaard’s label, established in 2020, focuses on experimental womenswear and theatrical presentations; and STEL, which debuted in 2024, emphasizes versatility and seasonless design.

The finalists will present their collections and business strategies at the official W&VFP event on October 23, ahead of the winner announcement later that month in Copenhagen.