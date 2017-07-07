Three Indian designers to showcase at India Pavilion in Collection Première Moscow

Three Indian designers: Meera Mahadevia, Priyadarshini Rao, Gaurav Jai Gupta will showcase ethnic textile and craftsmanship in a contemporary way at the forthcoming Collection Première Moscow (CPM), a fashion trade fair. The fair will be held from August 30-September 2. The Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) with the support of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry is organising a India Pavilion at CPM. Other countries participating at CPM are: Austria, Belgium, China, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Spain, Turkey, Ukraine, Britain and the US.

Designer Gaurav Jai Gupta, is best known for his brand Akaaro. The brand has already made a mark and is continuously growing and evolving voice of contemporary Indian fashion. It understands Indian textile in a fresh, new contemporary manner by drawing inspiration, from harmony and balance; handcrafting each garment from yarn to a finished piece of clothing.

Priyadarshini Rao, who has completed 20 years in the fashion industry, focuses on women who have refined their fashion taste to embrace what is considered contemporary and modern, amalgamating their Indianness with a broader view of the world. She is using new age Indian fabrics like modals, viscose and fine khadi cotton with various surface textures for line being shown at CPM. The prints and the detailing are vintage India, but the silhouettes are contemporary and global.

Tanieya Khanuja, will present a collection which has global acceptance in terms of style and silhouettes by using Indian textiles and Indian craftsmanship.