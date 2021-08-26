Three sustainable accessories brands to keep an eye on

Jewellery, swimwear or eyewear, we’ve selected three sustainable accessories brands that are shifting the industry to a more conscious future.

Bird

Launched in 2017, Bird is an ethical and sustainable eyewear brand that uses mindful fabrics to design modern and timeless collections. It’s the first - and for now only - B-Corp certified eyewear brand in the UK, which means it meets the highest environmental and social standards possible, on top of being publicly transparent. The packaging boxes are all reusable, recyclable and biodegradable without any plastic used to make them and the brand proposes a range of sunglasses ranging from 69 to 129 pounds. Through a partnership with SolarAir, dubbed Share Your Sun, Bird helps distribute solar light to African communities. All glasses are available for virtual and home try-ons, making the process to choose a pair a breeze.

Away That Day

Away That Day designs swimwear collections that are all made in London with a low carbon footprint and no-waste approach. Each swimsuit is smartly sold in an organic cotton dust bag that’s easy to carry and all packagings are made from compostable mailing bags and recycled tissues. When it comes to the swimsuits, the designs are both timeless and colourful and made from Econyl, a fabric that’s remarkably soft to wear, as well as durable. Bottoms start at 55 and tops at 59 pounds and can easily be mixed and matched for the perfect fit. With the goal in mind to clean the sea of litter, the brand uses ocean-found plastic and fishing nets as a recurring material.

Article 22

Worn by Linda Evangelista, Emma Watson and Olivia Wilde, jewellery brand Article 22 is a cult favourite. From dainty hoop earrings to elegant pendant necklaces, the collections are ideal to stack and layer for a cool but sophisticated effect. Made from undetonated bombs dropped across Laos during the Vietnam War, jewels start at 40 poundsfor the original story bangle and a necklace can be found at 85 pounds. Each piece of jewellery helps the Mines Advisory Group to make lands safe and the brand’s designs are now sold in more than 40 countries.