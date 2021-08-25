Three sustainable womenswear brands to keep an eye on

From natural fibres to cruelty-free sourcing, FashionUnited highlights three sustainable womenswear brands that are worth keeping in mind.

Save The Duck

Creating quilted and padded outerwear with cruelty-free sourcing, Italian brand Save The Duck designs jackets, vests and other insulating garments that are warm, comfortable and breathable to wear. With more than 40 locations in its home country, the brand is also sold online - think Farfetch, Zalando and Amazon. Save The Duck is the first Italian company to actually receive a B-Corp certification, which guarantees it meets the highest standards in terms of social and environmental performance. It has replaced goose down with Plumtech®, an innovative technology made from recycled plastic that imitates down fibres. Thanks to their commitment, they’ve saved more than 18 million ducks since 2015. They also donate 1 percent of their turnover each year to companies whose mission is to take care of the environment. Save The Duck sells a large range of outerwear for women (with an average price between 150 and 260 Euro for a quilted jacket), but also proposes a collection for men and children.

Mother of Pearl

Designer Amy Powney designs pieces that are both modern and suitable for the everyday. Sold at John Lewis and Net-a-Porter, the brand has been particularly successful in the industry over the last few years, using only natural fibres and Gots-certified cotton, making sure every worker is paid a living wage. The collections present timeless T-shirts at 95 pounds, but also refined maxi dresses that go up to 895 pounds. With quality at the centre of her brand, Powney works eco-consciously: the brand is certified by the Nordic Swan Ecolabel, the EU ecolabel and FWF. The Lyocell used is from Tencel™, which is produced from sustainably grown wood and in a closed loop process. Her first entirely sustainable line “No Frills” launched in 2018 and she now partners with rental platform Onload, so the clothes can be rented on the brand’s website directly.

Boyish Jeans

Boyish Jeans was launched by Jordan Nodarse, previous denim director of sustainable brand Reformation. His denim brand is made of pieces designed in LA, all mixing vintage-inspired aesthetics with timeless cuts. Sold worldwide on Farfetch, Zalando and Free People, the jeans range from 76 dollars for a classic straight-leg style to 188 dollars for a colourful wide-leg. All designed with cruelty-free processes, the collections are approved by the Oeko-Tex Standard 100, made from natural plant-based dyes and feature Dystar indigo - using 80 percent less sulphates than traditional indigo. The cotton is organic and certified OCS 100 and GRS recycled fabrics are also used. The company partners with 1 percent for the planet, a non-profit regrouping companies that give at least 1 percent of their annual profits to sustainable organisations - Solar Sister and Keep a Breast are two Boyish Jeans partners with.