Tiffany and Co. unveils campaign film starring Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Luxury jewellery brand Tiffany and Co. have unveiled its 90-second ‘About Love’ campaign film starring Beyoncé and Jay-Z, centred around the power couple’s 20-year relationship.

In the film, directed by Emmanuel Adjei, Beyoncé serenades Jay-Z with the iconic song, ‘Moon River’ from the 1961 film ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’, while the rapper captures the singer on a Super 8 camera.

Throughout the campaign film, Beyoncé wears an assortment of diamond-intensive pieces, including the Tiffany Diamond, styled backwards as the singer plays the piano. The Tiffany Diamond is considered among the most important gemstone discoveries of the 19th century and symbolises the brand’s rich heritage.

House icons including designs from Jean Schlumberger and the Tiffany T collection are also featured in the campaign film, with Jay-Z wearing Jean Schlumberger’s ‘Bird on a Rock’ brooch that Tiffany artisans reimagined as a pair of one-of-a-kind cuff links.

The American jewellery said that the campaign was “the result of close collaboration” with the Carters and that the film was “stripped down and raw, capturing the Carters’ indescribable chemistry through stolen moments of intimacy. It is a story of longing and reunion—a bond that transcends space and time.” The campaign film adds to the print campaign unveiled earlier this month and will be amplified through global media activations starting September 15, added the jewellery brand in a press release. Tiffany said that the campaign will further unfold later this year with additional films created by acclaimed director Dikayl Rimmasch and second unit director Derek Milton. As part of the partnership with the couple, Tiffany is partnered with BeyGood and the Shawn Carter Foundation to create the Tiffany and Co. About Love Scholarship programme. Tiffany has pledged 2 million US dollars for scholarship funding for students in the arts and creative fields at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The Tiffany and Co. About Love Scholarship will be awarded to five small private schools, as well as select state schools: Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, Norfolk State University in Virginia, Bennett College in North Carolina, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and Central State University in Ohio.