Tiffany and USTA sign multiyear partnership renewal

Jewellery and accessories brand Tiffany & Co has announced that it will continue to serve as the Official Trophy Partner of the US Open after signing a multiyear partnership renewal with the United States Tennis Association (USTA).

For the past 37 years, Tiffany & Co has crafted trophies featured throughout the US Open, including the keepsake trophies for the men’s and women’s singles champions. The keepsake trophies are equal-sized replicas crafted for each champion to take home as a personal, permanent commemoration of their victories.

As part of the new deal, Tiffany & Co. will oversee on-site the immediate hand-engraving of both the men’s and women’s singles keepsake trophies for the first time. Meaning that each singles champion will leave the US Open with their engraved keepsake trophy.

In addition, as the US Open is celebrating its 50th anniversary of awarding equal prize money to men and women this year, Tiffany & Co. is showcasing its support of equality with special Lifetime Achievement and Leadership Awards to be presented to two pioneering women at the inaugural Champions of Equality Event on September 7, the night of the women’s semifinals.

Tiffany & Co. will also host an immersive booth on the South Plaza throughout the duration of the US Open, which runs from August 28 to September 10, to highlight its rich legacy in tennis and the shared history of Tiffany & Co. and the USTA. The activation will include wall displays of Tiffany Blue tennis balls, as well as a Snap AR Mirror featuring two innovative AR Lens experiences for guests to interact with. The USTA men’s and women’s singles championship replica trophies will be on display.