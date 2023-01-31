Tiffany & Co. unveils sneaker collaboration with Nike

Jewellery specialist Tiffany & Co. has entered into a new domain as seen in the unveiling of a sneaker collaboration with sportswear giant Nike.

Entitled the ‘Legendary Pair’, the shoes are a reimagined take on Nike’s Air Force 1 1837, and come accompanied with a limited-edition sterling silver accessories collection.

The sneaker design itself features black suede contrasting a Nike swoosh in Tiffany’s signature blue tone, as well as co-branded silver details above each heel.

Alongside it, available accessories include a sterling silver whistle, shoe horn, shoe bush and shoelace tag for the laces of the sneakers.

In a release, the duo said: “Each design is as much a celebration of the Nike x Tiffany & Co. Air Force 1 1837, as a representation of the house's unparalleled savoir-faire and craftsmanship.”

Set to be released March 7, the shoe builds on Nike’s 40th anniversary celebrations for the Air Force 1 shoe silhouette.

The style will be available in specified locations, including two Tiffany & Co. New York City stores, through Nike’s SNKRS app and select Nike partner stores across North America.

There was much speculation surrounding the duo’s collaboration in recent days, after imagery of the sneakers were leaked online sparking discussions among sneakerheads.

In response, Nike teased the collaboration on its own social media, showing one of its shoeboxes in Tiffany Blue.