Timberland launches footwear made from renewable, recycled materials

VF Corp-owned Timberland has launched footwear made exclusively with renewable and recycled materials.

The upper of the 'Truecloud', which comes in a boot version and a Chukka version, comprises 50 percent responsibly sourced wool and 50 percent nylon blend.

The linings are made of 70 percent eucalyptus tree fibers, a renewable raw material that comes from sustainably managed forests, and 30 percent recycled cotton blend, which uses excess cotton from manufacturing that would otherwise have gone to waste. The recycled cotton requires 95 percent less water to make than traditional cotton fabric, according to the brand.

The footwear also features 100 percent recycled PET laces.

The shoes are available globally on the brand’s website and cost 145 pounds for the knit boots and 120 pounds for the knit Chukka.