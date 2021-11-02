Timberland partners with Hurr to release first rental collection

Timberland is set to release its first collection on rental platform Hurr.

The collection will be available on November 3. The two companies have partnered in a Fall-Winter rental collection, expanding on Hurr’s offering of outwear. This marks the first time that Timberland products will be available to rent.

“We are very excited to be launching our first rental proposition with Hurr in the Uk and believe they have built a best-in-class rental model. This partnership with Hurr marks and important step to advance Timberland’s efforts towards circularity and engage with Gen Z consumers,” said CLM and digital marketplace development manager at Timberland, Davide Romeo.

The outerwear collection will be available in hues of red, greys, black and khakis, with prices starting at 17 pounds for a four day rental.

The soon to be released rental collection is part of Timberland’s ongoing efforts regarding sustainability. The brand has also pledged to plant 50 million trees worldwide by 2025.

Other brands are diving into the clothing rental business. Recently, LK Bennett launched its own rental platform, called LK Borrowed. With an increasing awareness of circular fashion and its importance, brands are looking for ways to promote and utilise sustainable fashion alternatives, such as rental platforms or pre-owned clothing marketplaces.