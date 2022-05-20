Timberland reveals eco collection with collaborator at large, Christopher Raeburn

Timberland has unveiled its SS22 Earthkeepers by Raeburn collection consisting of an all-gender apparel line of eco-innovative products.

Items included in the collection, which is designed by the brand’s collaborator at larger, Christopher Raeburn, utilise earth-conscious materials, such as Tencel x Refibra fabric, Rebotl material and GreenStride soles.

“I’m incredibly excited to share our latest innovations within the Earthkeepers by Raeburn collection,” the British designer said in a release.

He continued: “Every piece in the SS22 capsule was designed with a greener future in mind, taking only what we need and using it responsibly. And stylistically, we’ve drawn on the brand’s work and outdoor heritage, as well as the extensive archive we have at the Raeburn Lab in London, to bring a fresh and progressive new look to the market.”

Styles in the collection include hiking boots for men and women, a water-repellent parka, a camo-print anorak and a selection of pants and tops.

Raeburn stepped down as Timberland’s global creative director on March 31, taking on the new position of collaborator at large with plans to further bolster the Earthkeepers platform, as noted in a LinkedIn post by the designer at the time.