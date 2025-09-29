Tod's wins 2025 sustainable fashion award for craft and artisanship

Tod’s has won the 2025 Sustainable Fashion Award in the 'craft and artisanship' category. The award was organised by the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana (CNMI). It recognises the brand's Tod’s Passport project, a digital product passport created for its two signature products: the iconic Di Bag and the Gommino loafer.

"This project, created with the support of Aura Blockchain Consortium and Temera, demonstrates Tod's commitment to sustainability," reads a statement from the Marche-based company. "It was developed to ensure traceability, authenticity and transparency throughout the entire production process. It also offers the customer a more complete and informed experience."

Through a digital passport accessible via an app, consumers can follow every stage of the product's creation, from the selection of materials to the final manufacturing process.

The award was presented during Milan Fashion Week at an exclusive ceremony at the Teatro alla Scala. Model Iman presented the award to Tod’s creative director, Matteo Tamburini.

“We are honoured to receive this award, which celebrates our commitment to combining traditional craftsmanship with sustainable innovation,” Tamburini emphasised. “The Tod’s Passport project represents a true revolution in the luxury sector, combining sustainability and innovation for products of the highest quality. It is our way of looking to the future, without ever forgetting the roots of our heritage."

Tod’s also presented its spring/summer 2026 collection during the fashion week concluding today in Milan. The signature Gommino driving shoe is the absolute star, with its design codes forming the common thread throughout the entire collection.

Leather has always been Tod's material of choice and is worked with the most refined techniques. Inlays, perforations and hand-stitching enhance the softness of the materials and the attention to every detail. From selection and cutting to stitching and assembly, each step showcases the finest Italian craftsmanship, reinterpreted with a modern eye.

Under the creative direction of Tamburini, the garments mould to the body with an essential lightness. The colour palette features warm, natural tones with burnt shades and saffron yellow accents. These colours characterise the soft Pashmy peacoat, with its impalpable feel; the perforated nappa leather jacket; and the cotton trench coat with inserts that reveal sartorial details. Stripes, a classic summer motif, are the result of skilful workmanship and are crafted from leather and applied to extremely lightweight fabrics and materials.

Tod's SS26 Credits: Tod's