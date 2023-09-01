Tokyo Fashion Week ss24: street style

Rakuten fashion week Tokyo ss24 is in full swing, running from Monday, August 28 to Saturday, September 2, 2023. As is always the case, attendees take their attire very seriously. Tokyo street style is often referred to as ‘Harajuku.’ Harajuku refers to an area in metropolitan Tokyo and is most known for its eccentric street style culture, hence the term ‘Harajuku fashion’.

Attendee outfit 1:

Tokyo street style ss24 attendee Credits: Tokyo street style ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A vest in mixed materials and knot fasteners, pleated front beige dress pants, a leather beret, Gucci sandals and the Dior men’s saddle bag in olive, plus gold jewelry.

Attendee outfit 2:

Tokyo street style ss24 attendee Credits: Tokyo street style ss24 attendee/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A Balenciaga double breasted crinkled jacket with a shawl collar over a net t-shirt, Heron Preston x Levi’s 501 jeans, zip front shoes and a tiny silver chain necklace.

Attendee outfit 3:

Tokyo street style ss24 attendee Credits: Tokyo street style ss24 attendee/Launchmetrics Spotlight

The I.A.M. GIA asymmetric print top, a grey pleated back mini skirt with ribbon ties, Grounds 490 Orca sneakers, silver jewelry and a dark denim bag.

Attendee outfit 4:

Tokyo street style ss24 attendee Credits: Tokyo street style ss24 attendee/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A black tank top and khaki flap pocket shorts, a red webbing belt, a Ruslan Baginskiy sailor hat, Boyy white buckle bag and Nike x Martine Rose sneakers.

Attendee outfit 5:

Tokyo street style ss24 attendee Credits: Tokyo street style ss24 attendee/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A floral print coat, full pants and hat from the S.S. Daley ss23 collection by Steven Stokey-Daley.

Attendee outfit 6:

Tokyo street style ss24 attendee Credits: Tokyo street style ss24 attendee/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A sailor dress in beige with blue trim, Bass Weejun loafers and a Vivienne Westwood leather bag.

Attendee outfit 7:

Tokyo street style ss24 attendee Credits: Tokyo street style ss24 attendee /Launchmetrics Spotlight

A raw-edged black vest, white tee shirt and Junya Watanabe MAN Basquiat-style chino shorts with black lace-up Oxfords.

Attendee outfit 8:

Tokyo street style ss24 attendee Credits: Tokyo street style ss24 attendee/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A net tank under a crochet beaded layer and black crinkled leather shorts, silver jewelry, black socks and cream loafers with an oversized bag from Italian brand Magliano.

Attendee outfit 9:

Tokyo street style ss24 attendee Credits: Tokyo street style ss24 attendee/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A grey bra-top over a white t-shirt and white chiffon bubble skirt, bejeweled gloves and chunky sneakers.

Attendee outfit 10:

Tokyo street style ss24 attendee Credits: Tokyo street style ss24 attendee/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Sister Jane silver jacquard dress over bike shorts with a crossbody bag by Lastframe, black Salomon ACS pro sneakers.

Attendee outfit 11:

Tokyo street style ss24 attendee Credits: Tokyo street style ss24 attendee/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Gucci snakeskin pearl mini fox hibiscus red and white bag with a bamboo handle. Gucci bee ring with pearls and red crystals, Gucci ribbon brooch with crystals.

Attendee outfits 12 and 13:

Tokyo street style ss24 attendee Credits: Tokyo street style ss24 attendee/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Right: Marc Jacobs black and beige monogram tee and baggy white washed jeans and pink Nike Air Humara LX x Jacquemus sneakers Left: Pink silk taffeta Miu Miu shirt with a floral embellishment and brown Miu Miu skirt with a color blocked striped waistband over white jeans. Accessories included a Gucci clutch bag and brown leather shoes.

Attendee outfit 14:

Tokyo street style ss24 attendee Credits: Tokyo street style ss24 attendee/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Washed red hoodie by Drop Dead, blue tartan skirt, pants and overlay in Royal Stewart tartan, boots by Demonia.

Attendee outfit 15: Tokyo street style ss24 attendee Credits: Tokyo street style ss24 attendee/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Vivienne Westwood Seditionaries ‘only anarchists are pretty’ shirt, black skinny jeans, silver and leather jewelry, T.U.K Union Jack creepers.