Tolu Coker, Torishéju and Steve O Smith among LVMH Prize finalists

LVMH has announced the eight brands shortlisted for this year’s LVMH Prize. Among them are three UK-based designers who will be taking part in the final set to be held September 3 at the Fondation Louis Vuitton.

Womenswear brand Tolu Coker has been selected alongside Steve O Smith and Torishéju, by Torishéju Dumi, both of whom create womenswear and menswear collections.

They are joined by the likes of France’s Alainpaul; Italian designer Francesco Murano; Japan’s Soshiotsuki; Dutch brand Zomer; and All-In, a label led by US designer Benjamin Barron and Norwegian designer Bror August Vestbø.

All of the designers will present their collections to the LVMH Prize Jury, who will then choose the winners of the LVMH Prize, the Karl Lagerfeld Prize and the Savoir-Faire Prize, a newer award recognising craftsmanship, technical innovation and sustainability.

In a release, the daughter of Bernard Arnault and CEO of Dior, Delphine Arnault, said: “On the occasion of the 12th edition of the LVMH Prize, the collections of the semi-finalists highlighted a rich diversity of backgrounds and creative visions.

“They each displayed an inspiring level of expertise in tailoring, craftsmanship, as well as great refinement, and I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate them all.

I am also very grateful to our committee of experts for their continued support. I wish all the candidates the best of luck and look forward to seeing them again at the 2025 LVMH Prize final to be held at the Fondation Louis Vuitton on September 3.”