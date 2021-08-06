Tom Daley unveils knitted Team GB cardigan in support of brain cancer charity

British Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley, who has been pictured in recent weeks knitting away in the stands of the Tokyo Games, has revealed the complete Team GB cardigan he has been working on.

The 27-year-old diver, who won his first Olympic gold in the synchronised 10-metre platform in July alongside Matty Lee, was pictured on social media with crochet needles throughout the Olympic Games, and has now showcased the final results on Instagram and Tiktok.

“On the back I went for a classic @teamgb logo, the shoulders have a flag and GBR on them. For the front I wanted to keep it simple and I tried my best to embroider TOKYO in Japanese.”

As well as further cementing his place as a national treasure, Daley is also using his knitting skills to raise money for UK-based Brain Tumour Charity in memory of his father, Robert, who died in 2011 of brain cancer.

So far, Daley has raised 6,000 pounds for the charity, according to PinkNews.