Tombolini awarded 'Italian historic brand of national interest'

Tombolini is now officially an Italian historic brand. It has just been awarded the title of historic brand of national interest by the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy. This institutional recognition is dedicated to brands that represent and preserve the history and excellence of Italian manufacturing. The company will present its new autumn/winter 2026-2027 collection at Pitti Uomo, held at the Fortezza da Basso from January 13 to 16.

Brand to open in Astana, Kazakhstan and Tashkent, Uzbekistan

Inclusion in the Special Register of Historic Brands certifies the company's cultural, identity and entrepreneurial value, confirming its role as a guardian of Italy's tailoring tradition for over 60 years.

The company closed 2024 with a turnover of 13.5 million euros and is set to close 2025 with 10-12 percent growth. A further 20 percent increase in turnover is expected for 2026. Additionally, two new mono-brand stores are planned to open next year in Astana, Kazakhstan, and Tashkent in Uzbekistan.

The menswear brand was founded over 60 years ago in Colmurano in the Marche region in central Italy. Seventy percent of its production is for the European market, with 45 percent for Italy. The remainder is distributed to markets in the Middle East, North America, South America and Australia.

The signature Tombolini dragon logo was designed by Eugenio Tombolini. He reinterpreted the coat of arms of his hometown, Urbisaglia, which depicts Saint George on horseback fighting a dragon.

Through a careful graphic reinterpretation, Tombolini combined the knight and dragon into a single symbol, incorporating scissors as the prancing animal's front legs.

Tombolini AW26-27 Credits: Tombolini

For autumn/winter 26-27, Tombolini has designed a collection centred around the Zero Gravity coat. It features a half-belt and a thermal interior in an overcheck bouclé, designed for a structured yet lightweight elegance. Underneath, the label proposes a ribbed full-zip knit with a beaver fur collar, made from 100 percent virgin wool. The look is completed with clean-lined, off-white pleated trousers in pure wool drill (100 percent virgin wool) and dark-toned accessories: a deep brown, cable-knit scarf and hat in 100 percent virgin wool.

The Zero Gravity overcheck bouclé coat is lined with thermal wadding (86 percent virgin wool, 14 percent polyester), designed to offer lightness, volume and protection. It is layered over a Zero Gravity suit in vintage overdyed wool by Carlo Barbera, made exclusively for Tombolini (100 percent virgin wool). The collection also includes a double-breasted Zero Gravity cashmere coat, fastened with a belt that enhances its fluid silhouette.

Tombolini AW26-27 Credits: Tombolini