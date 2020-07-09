Tommy Hilfiger launches capsule collection with AAPE by A Bathing Ape

Tommy Hilfiger has unveiled a 90s-inspired menswear capsule collection with Japanese streetwear label AAPE by A Bathing Ape that will go on sale on July 11.

The menswear collection draws inspiration from ’90s street style and features polos, denim jackets, T-shirts, footwear, and accessories, which fuses Tommy Hilfiger’s signature red, white and blue colour palette with AAPE’s ‘Moon Face’ logo and distinctive camouflage pattern.

Key highlights includes oversized silhouettes across denim jackets, T-shirts, polo shirts and shorts, as well as chunky-soled, colour-blocked sneakers and caps featuring an exclusive hybrid Tommy Jeans x AAPE flag logo.

The collection will be available on tommy.com, as well as AAPE by A Bathing Ape stores, Tommy Jeans stores in Shanghai and Tokyo, and through select wholesale partners from July 11.

Images: courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger/AAPE by A Bathing Ape