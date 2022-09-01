Tommy Hilfiger launches capsule collection with Richard Quinn

Tommy Hilfiger has launched a limited-edition gender-inclusive capsule collection with British designer Richard Quinn for autumn 2022.

The co-designed capsule mixes Quinn's signature use of bold patterns and exaggerated silhouettes with Hilfiger's take on American classics, from the varsity jacket to the 5-pocket jean, the chino to the leather jacket.

In total, the Tommy Hilfiger x Richard Quinn collection features 40 pieces inspired by an array of cultural archetypes such as punk, explorer, cheerleader and jock, and aims to offer a gender-inclusive celebration of individual style.

Image: Tommy Hilfiger x Richard Quinn

The capsule also includes the newly launched ‘TH Monogram,’ which has been remixed with Quinn’s signature daisy design and emblazoned onto puffer jackets, peacoats, athletic backpacks and hold-alls.

Highlights include a varsity jacket decorated with unique motifs that combine Quinn’s daisy with emblems of collegiate and Americana style, while an English rose pattern appears on formal trousers, billowing outerwear and classic tailoring in Scottish tartan.

Image: Tommy Hilfiger x Richard Quinn

Tommy Hilfiger co-designs collection with Richard Quinn

Alongside the adult mainline collection are six miniature versions for kids. The Tommy Hilfiger X Richard Quinn line features functional outerwear including a reversible monogram puffer and varsity jacket, alongside elevated knits, delavé denims and stretch velour with playful prints.

Commenting on the collaboration, Tommy Hilfiger said in a statement: “I’ve always been inspired by working with creatives who push boundaries, and Richard is no exception. We’ve brought together our two distinct aesthetics to create a rebellious take on modern Prep. It’s unexpected and optimistic, and reflects the playful spirit at the heart of both our brands.”

Image: Tommy Hilfiger x Richard Quinn

Quinn added: “Tommy and I share the same obsession for prints and textiles, so it was a natural joy to balance and combine our visions for this collaboration. It was inspiring to dive into Tommy’s archives and find the iconic pieces that became the canvases for our co-creation. We pushed ourselves to be dramatic and vibrant with every detail — in the pursuit of progress — and the final pieces do not disappoint.”

Tommy Hilfiger x Richard Quinn launches online on tommy.com and in select Tommy Hilfiger stores worldwide from September 1, as well as in select stores including Selfridges, Printemps, KaDeWe, Antonia, Deliberti and Folli Follie.

Image: Tommy Hilfiger x Richard Quinn

Image: Tommy Hilfiger x Richard Quinn

Image: Tommy Hilfiger x Richard Quinn

Image: Tommy Hilfiger x Richard Quinn