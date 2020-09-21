Tommy Hilfiger launches 'Moving Forward Together' global campaign

Tommy Hilfiger has announced its AW20 global campaign, 'Moving Forward Together'.

This campaign is set on connecting with consumers through activations to unite and inspire, as well as to build on Tommy’s ongoing commitment to create fashion that ’Wastes Nothing and Welcomes All’.

Tommy Hilfiger said in a statement: “When facing extraordinary social and economic challenges, standing together is our strongest way forward. Every challenge is an opportunity.

“It can take you one step closer to achieving your dream, reinvigorate your sense of wonder, and inspire creativity you never knew you had. Through Moving Forward Together, we’re on a journey to help reignite that creative spark and offer help where it's needed most.”

The aim of 'Moving Forward Together' is to help the fashion industry and creative communities to recover from Covid-19.

The 'Moving Forward Together' activations

‘Together We Create’ through Tommy’s social media channels invites consumers to digitally co-create new pieces of clothing using left-over fabrics and re-imagine styles from past seasons through an online co-creation platform.

‘Together with Local Heroes’ offers in-store repair services for free on any garments in selected countries, the first being in Dusseldorf and Hamburg, by partnering with local tailors and artists most affected by the global corona crisis.