Tommy Hilfiger partners with Roblox creators on virtual collection

Premium fashion brand Tommy Hilfiger has revealed a partnership with eight user-generated content (UGC) designers from the Roblox community to create a collection of thirty digital fashion pieces that players can use to dress their avatars.

The Tommy x Roblox Creators collection is available through the online platform’s global marketplace. Looks draw influence from signature real-life designs from the brand and are merged with design twists developed by the UGC creators.

Items available include a Tommy Jeans backpack, bucket hat and head bow, as well as a headset and 20 2D skins by two designers. Partners were given creative freedom to reinterpret brand pieces in both 2D and 3D digital items.

Image: Tommy Hilfiger x Roblox

“I love how the brand has already been unofficially adopted into the Roblox platform, with users creating their own Tommy Hilfiger styles,” commented Hilfiger, in a release. “We couldn’t pass the chance of partnering with some of these fans to take this self-expression one step further, empowering them to bring their creative twist to official brand styles.”

Hilfiger joins the growing array of designers and brands who have taken to the Roblox community to offer a digital take on their collections. Ralph Lauren, Nike and Vans are among those swarming to the platform, offering everything from avatar outfits to full-blown immersive experiences.

This also isn’t Hilfiger’s first exploration of the digital sphere. In 2020, the brand partnered with in-game creators of Nintendo’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons, building the ‘Tommy Island’ for players to visit, explore and shop digital collections.