Tommy Hilfiger reveals new monogram in autumn 2022 campaign

Tommy Hilfiger has revealed a new monogram, featured in the brand’s newest autumn 2022 campaign, made in collaboration with British illustrator and graphic designer Fergus Purcell.

The interlocking ‘T’ and ‘H’ monogram, which has reimagined the premium label’s core identity, has been generated through Purcell’s integration of archival research and reinterpretation of the brand’s historic motifs.

“Since 1985, the ‘TH’ monogram has stood for authentic prep style, playfully reinvented for all,” said founder Tommy Hilfiger, in a release.

Hilfiger continued: “Fergus Purcell has been a truly inspiring collaborator. His elevated approach and connection to street culture is unique. It has been a joy to reinvent our monogram with him – for 2022 and beyond.”

The monogram has inspired the new autumn 2022 ‘TH Monogram’ collection, which spans men’s, women’s and kidswear.

Looks include puffers, accessories and unisex items displayed in the brand’s signature burgundy, navy and white, with the monogram additionally plastered on an array of other garments.

Pieces are made with the intention of providing shoppers with “unexpected aesthetic twists”, and offer the ability to adjust and layer according to personal preferences.

The campaign itself stars the likes of supermodel Kate Moss and Blink 182’s Travis Barker, each seen sporting looks from the new collection.