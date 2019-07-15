Tommy Hilfiger ‘TommyNow’ show to return to New York

Tommy Hilfiger is bringing back his experimental catwalk event ‘TommyNow’ back to New York City to showcase the autumn 2019 Tommy x Zendaya collaborative collection.

The ‘see now, buy now’ showcase will take place during New York Fashion Week on Sunday, September 8, at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, and will present the second collection co-designed by actress Zendaya, who is also the global brand ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger women’s.

The show is expected to continue the celebration of “inclusion, diversity and empowerment” that Hilfiger and Zendaya brought to the TommyNow catwalk show in Paris for spring 2019, which paid homage to the 1973 French-US ‘Battle of Versailles’.

The autumn/winter showcase marks Hilfiger’s return to New York since the TommyNow concept launched in autumn 2016. The shows world tour has seen the American brand showcase in Los Angeles for spring 2017, London for autumn 2017, Milan for spring 2018, Shanghai for autumn 2018, and then Paris earlier this year.

“After travelling the world with TommyNow and an unforgettable show in Paris with Zendaya, I’m excited to return to where our “See Now, Buy Now” journey started,” said Tommy Hilfiger in a statement. “Zendaya’s desire to bring TommyNow to Harlem felt like an amazing next step in expressing her vision for the future. Her statement-making point of view in everything she does is what makes her such an inspiring collaborator – it is honour to continue to provide her with a platform in the fashion industry to share this.”

According to the American fashion brand, the autumn 2019 Tommy x Zendaya collection will take its cues from the strong and confident women that sang at the Apollo Theater including Aretha Franklin, Ella Fitzgerald, Patti LaBelle, and The Supremes, “reimagining era-defining power dressing with a bold modern edge”.

All the catwalk looks will be available to “buy now” across immediately shoppable channels in more than 70 countries, including online at tommy.com, in Tommy Hilfiger stores, select wholesale partners, and social media.

Image: courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger