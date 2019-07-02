Toms Shoes launches Star Wars collection

Footwear brand Toms, which is known for its Buy One Give One business model, has teamed up with the Star Wars franchise to create a limited capsule collection inspired by the iconic movie series.

Ranging from 39.95 USD to 94.95 USD, the collection features 10 styles of shoes for both men, women, and children that showcase custom prints inspired by movie storyboards. The capsule includes the brand’s Classic style as well as its Trvl Lite shoe.

The Toms x Star Wars collaboration launches to build up anticipation of the upcoming film, Rise of the Skywalker, which will be in theaters December 2019. The capsule is available on Toms’ website and in stores now.

Image: Toms