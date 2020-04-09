Toms to donate one-third of net profits to Covid-19 relief

US footwear brand Toms is donating one-third of its net profits to help those affected by the Covid-19 health crisis.

The money will go to the Toms Covid-19 Global Giving Fund which currently supports Americares, International Medical Corps, Partners in Health, WaterAid and UK-based mental health organization The Mix.

“Toms has always been in business to improve lives. That mission is important to us and our community every day. Now, more than ever, we are honored to apply what we have learned over the past 14 years of giving to address this global health crisis,” Toms chief giving officer Amy Smith said in a statement.

“We know the best way to help is to use our resources and the power of our customer's purchase to invest in our giving partners who are on the frontlines directly addressing this pandemic. We are grateful for these deep partnerships and are eager, together with our customers, to continue to support their efforts to combat Covid-19.”