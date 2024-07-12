Toolkit launched to help designers develop into 'regenerative leaders'

Researchers at The Hague University of Applied Sciences, in collaboration with Dutch textile recycling company i-did, have launched the 'Regenerative Leadership Transformation Toolkit'. This is what Dr Kim Poldner, lecturer in circular entrepreneurship at The Hague University of Applied Sciences (THUAS) reported to FashionUnited and can be read in a news article on the school's English-language website.

The toolkit aims to provide designers and entrepreneurs with the strategies and tools needed to promote regenerative and sustainable practices within the fashion and textile industry. It is a direct result of a research project led by researchers at The Hague University of Applied Sciences, including Ishwari Thopte, senior researcher circular business.

Regeneration is a term in the context of sustainability that you hear more and more often. But, where sustainability is usually about reducing or minimising (negative) impact on people and the environment, regeneration is actually about making a positive impact. It actively contributes to restoring and strengthening both the environment and society.

"The transition to a circular economy is stagnating because of continued consumption," Dr Kim Poldner says in the message. She emphasised that while technological innovation and new business models are important, the focus should be on our personal responsibility and influence. "The toolkit can help with the inner transformation needed to make a sustainable change on the ground within circular business," Poldner said.

The toolkit uses principles from the ancient Indian chakra system to structure leadership development. It also includes practical tools such as templates and checklists to support regenerative practices in different organisations.

The toolkit - a four-page interactive PDF - can be accessed online via the school's English-language news release.

Poldner is an expert in the field of sustainable fashion and circularity. She is a researcher, teacher and speaker.