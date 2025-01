Top 10 Female runway models 2025

According to models.com, magazine covers and campaigns may be overrun with celebrities, but models will always dominate the runways. It takes a special breed of model to walk hundreds of shows per year and connect with the vision of countless designers; but the ones who can pull off this impressive feat hold a special place in the business. There are models that casting directors and designers look to, time and again, come fashion month.

Increasingly important is a model’s following on social media. The total EMV - Earned Media Value - is the equivalent ad spend of impressions gained. For the SS25 season, models contributed 5.4% to the total of $829 million.

Below are the ten runway models who walked the most runways in 2024, and we expect to see again in 2025.

Awar Odhiang

Awar Odhiang Credits: Chanel FW25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nationality: Canadian

Agency: Mode Models (Calgary)

IG Handle: awarodhiang

IG Followers: 20K

2024 Shows Walked: 71

Agel Akol

Agel Akol Credits: Miu Miu SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nationality: Canadian

Agency: The Nobles Management

IG Handle: agellyva

IG Followers: 2.5K

2024 Shows Walked: 70

Lulu Tenney

Lulu Tenney Credits: Coperni FW25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nationality: American

Agency: Lumien Creative

IG Handle: lulutenney

IG Followers: 64K

2024 Shows Walked: 68

Sara Caballero

Sara Caballero Credits: McQueen SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nationality: Chilean/Spanish

Agency: Society management

IG Handle: saaracaballero

IG Followers: 8K

2024 Shows Walked: 68

Rejoice Chuol

Rejoice Chuol Credits: Mugler FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nationality: South Sudanese

Agency: Muse management

IG Handle: rejoicechuol

IG Followers: 9K

2024 Shows Walked: 66

Luiza Perote

Luiza Perote Credits: Stella McCartney SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nationality: Brazilian

Agency: Evol Management (São Paulo)

IG Handle: luizaperotee

IG Followers: 77K

2024 Shows Walked: 63

Hejia Li

Hejia Li Credits: Vuitton SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nationality: Chinese

Agency: esee model management (Shanghai)

IG Handle: hejialiiiii

IG Followers:3K

2024 Shows Walked: 62

Sascha Rajasalu

Sascha Rajasalu Credits: Hermes FW25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nationality: Swedish/Estonian

Agency: Next New York

IG Handle: saaracaballero

IG Followers: 3.8K

2024 Shows Walked: 61

Achol Ayor

Achol Ayor Credits: Miu Miu SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nationality: South Sudanese

Agency: Women management

IG Handle: acholayor

IG Followers: 15.5K

2024 Shows Walked: 59

Diane Chiu

Diane Chiu Credits: Sacai SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nationality: Canadian

Agency: Ford Models

IG Handle: dianechiuu

IG Followers: 8.8K

2024 Shows Walked: 52