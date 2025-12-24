Top 10 female runway models 2026: Bhavitha Mandava and more
Chanel Creative Director Matthieu Blazy staged the house’s annual Métiers d’Art show in a disused New York subway station. At the start of the show, a lone figure descended the stairs onto the platform: it was Bhavitha Mandava, a recent NYU graduate from India.
In a fitting twist, Mandava was discovered just over a year ago on the platform of a Brooklyn subway station and has since become something of a muse for Blazy—first at Bottega Veneta and now at Chanel.
Recently profiled by The New York Times and boasting an Instagram following of more than 400,000, she is poised for a standout year ahead. Expect to see much more of her in 2026.
Here are the ten female models who walked the most major shows in 2025—and who we anticipate will continue to dominate the runways in 2026.
Betsy Gaghan
Nationality: American
Agency: Next New York
IG Handle: betsygaghan
IG Followers: 14.4K
2025 Runways Walked: 74
Hejia Li
Nationality: Chinese
Agency: esee model mgmnt, Shanghai
IG Handle: hejialiiiii
IG Followers: 5K
2025 Runways Walked: 70
Sara Caballero
Nationality: Chilean/Spanish
Agency: Elite Paris
IG Handle: saaracaballero
IG Followers: 12.5K
2025 Runways Walked: 68
Awar Odhiang
Nationality: Canadian
Agency: Mode Models Calgary
IG Handle: awarodhiang
IG Followers: 57.3K
2025 Runways Walked: 67
Luiza Perote
Nationality: Brazilian
Agency: Evol Mngmnt São Paulo
IG Handle: luizaperotee
IG Followers: 104K
2025 Runways Walked: 63
Penelope Ternes
Nationality: German
Agency: Women Mngmnt, New York
IG Handle: penelope.ternes
IG Followers: 11.6K
2025 Runways Walked: 33
Lulu Tenney
Nationality: American
Agency: Lumien Creative, New York
IG Handle: lulutenney
IG Followers: 79K
2025 Runways Walked: 33
Agel Akol
Nationality: Canadian
Agency: the Nobles Mngmnt Calgary
IG Handle: agellyva
IG Followers: 3K
2025 Runways Walked: 32
Athiec Geng
Nationality: South Sudanese
Agency: Fusion Models, New York
IG Handle: athiec_geng
IG Followers: 4K
2025 Runways Walked: 32
Sascha Rajasalu
Nationality: Swedish/Estonian
Agency: MIKAs Stockholm
IG Handle: Sascha._.alexandra
IG Followers: 12K
2025 Runways Walked: 32