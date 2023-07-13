  • Home
Top 10 runway models of the ss24 menswear shows: diversity was the key factor

By Jayne Mountford

Top men's ss24 runway models Credits: Amiri, Kenzo, Sean Suen, Wales Bonner/Launchmetrics Spotlight

The ss24 menswear shows in London, Milan and Paris ran between June 9 and June 25, 2023. Designers were keen to introduce fresh faces to model their collections. Six of the ten men who walked the most shows were people of color, proving how seriously the fashion industry takes diversity on the runways these days.

Dara Gueye

Dara Gueye at Ludovic de Saint Sernin m ss24 Credits: Ludovic de Saint Sernin m ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Shows walked: 12
Nationality: Senegalese
IG handle: dara__gueye
IG followers: 6K
Agency: Ewa Talents Management (Milan)

Mamuor Awk Majeng

Mamuor Awk Majeng at Paul Smith m ss24 Credits: Paul Smith m ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Shows walked: 12
Nationality: South Sudanese
IG handle: maamuor
IG followers: 33.7K
Agency: Elite Paris

Awwal Adeoti

Awwal Adeoti at Dior Men ss24 Credits: Dior Men ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Shows walked: 11
Nationality: Nigerian
IG handle: awwal_adeoti
IG followers: 1.7K
Agency: Models 1 (London)

Craig Shimirimana

Craig Shimirimana at Wales Bonner m ss24 Credits: Wales Bonner m ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Shows walked: 10
Nationality: Burundian
IG handle: craig_shimirimana
IG followers: 2.3K
Agency: Rapture Management (Antwerp)

Dante Scheck

Dante Scheck at Fendi m ss24 Credits: Fendi m ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight
Shows walked: 10
Nationality: Belgian
IG handle: dantescheck
IG followers: 1K
Agency: Rapture Management (Antwerp)

Nicola Macchi

Nicola Macchi at Loewe m ss24 Credits: Loewe m ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight
Shows walked: 10
Nationality: Italian
IG handle: nico._mac
IG followers: 1K
Agency: Garçons by Gervais (Paris)

Zakaria Dau

Zakaria Dau at Etudes m ss24 Credits: Etudes m ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Shows walked: 10
Nationality: South Sudanese
IG handle: iam.zacky
IG followers: 4.7K
Agency: PRM Agency

Antoine Brabant

Antoine Brabant at Kenzo m ss24 Credits: Kenzo m ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Shows walked: 9
Nationality: French
IG handle: antoinebrabant
IG followers: 1.6K
Agency: The Ølz (Paris)

Danilo Markovic

Danilo Markovic at Botter m ss24 Credits: Botter m ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Shows walked: 9
Nationality: Serbian
IG handle: n/a
IG followers: n/a
Agency: Rapture Management (Antwerp)

Douta Sidibe

Douta Sidibe at Valentino m ss24 Credits: Valentino m ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Shows walked: 9
Nationality: Senegalese
IG handle: douta_sidibe
IG followers: 1.3K
Agency: The Ølz (Paris)

