Top colour combinations of women’s runway resort 2024

Colour plays a major role in fashion. The Resort Collections for 2024 are still rolling out, but there are already strong trend signals, one being interesting colour combinations. That includes tone-on-tone mixes and warm hues contrasted to cold shades. Here are ten highlights:

Alexander McQueen – designer: Sarah Burton

Courtesy: Alexander MacQueen Resort 24

A sleeveless dress with an asymmetric neckline and a ruffled front in a print of pink, red, gold, yellow and black.

Chanel – designer: Virginie Viard

Chanel Resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A long-sleeved lace mini dress in a pink and yellow ombré combination.

Diesel – designer: Glen Marten

Diesel Resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A layered look that included cargo pants, a matching jacket and shirt in a re-coloured camo print, rendered in pink and green.

Pucci – designer: Camille Miceli

Pucci Resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A hooded one-piece body suit in a traditional Pucci print of pink, purple, mint, pale blue and orange.

Roberto Cavalli – designer: Fausto Puglisi

Cavalli Resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A trench coat in diagonal layers of snake and suede in a variety of colours, including yellow, pink, sand and burgundy.

Christopher John Rogers

Christopher John Rogers Resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A strapless full-length sheath dress in a patchwork of different fabrics and colours including turquoise and orange knit, black sequins and brown suede.

DSquared2

Courtesy: DSquared2 Resort 24

A pink babydoll mini dress under a knit cardigan in yellow, sky blue and pink variegated stripes.

Gucci

Gucci Resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A full-length lime coloured satin sheath dress with a hot pink placed print with black accents.

Dior designer - Maria Grazia Chiuri

Dior Resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A bright red satin empire-waist dress with a broad embroidered band in red and green.

Alberta Ferretti

Alberta Ferretti Resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A burnt orange suede sleeveless tunic over a skirt in tie-dye orange and brown.