Top three print trends for SS23 from New York Fashion Week

“Florals for spring? Groundbreaking!” Editor-in-chief Miranda Priestley says sarcastically, in “The Devil wears Prada.” However, spring after spring season, floral prints of all kinds continue to resonate. There were several types of flower and floral print shown in New York but the flat and placed floral prints looked the freshest.

Perhaps inspired by the likes of Stella Jean, Alessandro Michele of Gucci and Stuart Vevers of Coach, more and more designers have started to mix prints in one outfit or garment to create a bold look.

Flat Florals

Image: Courtesy, Jason Wu SS23

Finally, The versatility and variety of stripes make them a perennial fashion favorite and their appearance during the SS23 New York collections proved that this season will be no exception.

Placed prints and flat florals were particularly prominent. At Jason Wu, a black silk slip dress was embellished with a large placed print of a yellow orchid. Monses is designed by Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim, and it was during their SS23 collection that the news broke that Queen Elizabeth had died. Look 26 on model, Polina Zavialova was a bright green long sleeved shirt dress with a large flat white flower design.

Image: Courtesy, Michael Kors SS23

Michael Kors, look 8 on Sora Choi, was also a shirt dress, with a sarong wrap tie front with fringe. The print was a large white flat floral on a black background.

Print Mixes

Image: Courtesy, Snow Xue Gao SS23

Snow Xue Gao showed outside her new boutique on New York’s Bowery. It was a dress-heavy collection, many of which were created using a mix of prints. For example, look 12 was a slip dress with an asymmetric hem. It was rendered in two prints, a re-colored camouflage and a geometric flat floral.

Marrisa Wilson said that for her SS23 collection, she found inspiration in the colors and culture of Guyana, from which country her parents had emigrated to the US. Look 10 consisted of a mid-length dress rendered in three distinct abstract prints.

Image: Courtesy, Studio 189 SS23

Studio 189 is designed by Abrima Erwiah and actor Rosario Dawson. Aptly entitled ‘Mélange’, the SS23 collection focused a medley of mixed prints and colors. Look 13 was a multi-tiered style of five prints including a stenciled floral, a large dot and a variegated stripe, all in a medley of orange, pink, red, yellow and white shades.

Stripes

Image: Courtesy, Studio 189 SS23

Bold stripes were used in many collections to give emphasis to a variety of designs. Studio 189 showed a duo of looks that included a button down maxi dress in a mix of stripes in peach and white with a candy striped two piece pant suit in a medley of lilac, peach and olive shades. From Bibhu Mohapatra, a mid-calf length belted dress in a navy and white awning stripe with emphasis at the waist with a band of solid color.

Image: Courtesy, Batsheva SS23

Batsheva Hay admitted to being influenced by Gunne Sax, a brand made popular in the seventies and known for its ultra-feminine details. For look 23 she showed a blouse with ruffles and balloon sleeves rendered in a banker’s stripe of blue and white and accessorized with a red pussy bow over blue denim jorts.