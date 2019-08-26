Topshop and Topman land at Shop Direct

Shop Direct has added Arcadia Group-owned Topshop and Topman to its portfolio of more than 500 fashion brands.

The company, which owns Very.co.uk and Littlewoods.com, is offering around 500 product lines, spanning clothing, footwear, accessories, maternity, petite and tall - this will expand to around 2,000 during AW19. It will also become the first UK retailer outside of the Arcadia Group to stock Topshop Beauty, which will feature more than 200 product options including lipsticks, eyeshadows, highlighters and nail polishes.

Shop Direct already stocks other brands from Arcadia Group including Wallis, Evans and Miss Selfridge, and will additionally stock ranges from Burton and Dorothy Perkins on 9 September, following the Topshop and Topman debuts.

The online retailer owes much to its fashion categories, with clothing and footwear accounting for more than a third of the retail sales mix in its most recent full-year results.

Sam Perkins, managing director of retail at Shop Direct, said in a statement: “Topshop and Topman are two of the biggest fashion brands out there. We know our customers will love this new partnership, which builds on our long-term, successful relationship with the Arcadia Group. We believe it’ll attract even more customers to Very and Littlewoods – giving them access to a range of different ways to pay – and open up the Topshop and Topman brands to a whole new group of customers.”

Paul Price, CEO at Topshop Topman, added: “Topshop’s mission is to inspire customers and bring them exciting, design-led fashion at great value. We’re delighted to be partnering with Shop Direct’s retail brands – delivering our clothing, accessories and beauty to even more UK-based shoppers’ homes at the click of a button.”

Shop Direct reported annual sales of 1.96 billion pounds, with the company receiving an average of more than 1.4 million website visits every day. Later this year, Shop Direct will rebrand to The Very Group as part of plans to bring its name and identity in line with its largest and fastest growing retail brand, Very.co.uk.