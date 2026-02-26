Topshop fuels European rollout with Bestseller and Wehkamp partnerships

Topshop is accelerating its relaunch in Europe through a new partnership with Danish fashion giant Bestseller and a rollout into Wehkamp, a multibrand retailer in the Netherlands.

The two deals intend to serve Topshop’s wider purpose of strengthening its global presence, building on a similar approach the brand has already undertaken in specific markets of partnering with relevant retailers to broaden its reach.

Through Bestseller, the parent company of Only and Vera Moda, the British brand will be launching with international wholesale partners, bringing it closer to key stakeholders in the European market as it seeks new opportunities for international growth.

Similarly, at Wehkamp, Topshop has introduced its newest collection exclusively via the Dutch e-tailer, responding to “strong demand” seen among consumers in the region.

In a statement, commercial director fashion at Wehkamp, Francis Brookhuis, expressed enthusiasm for Topshop’s return, stating that the company’s team was impressed by its relaunch presentation held in London last year.

“The iconic fashion trends that Topshop is known for are back, stronger than ever. We immediately saw that this perfectly matches what Wehkamp customers are looking for. We are therefore extremely proud to be able to add this global brand to our range,” Brookhuis continued.