Topshop launches European site across 23 countries

Topshop is continuing its rollout, this time on the digital front. The British brand has now introduced a dedicated European website, launched across 23 EU countries.

The Shopify-based platform offers curated edits, new collections, hero categories, and seasonal drops, expanding the availability of its refreshed identity.

The EU platform serves customers in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, and Spain.

In a statement, Michelle Wilson, managing director for Topshop and Topman, said that while Topshop was already available globally via Asos’ site, this new platform gives customers “access to our full brand experience”.

“We’ll be adding new features to the site every month to make the experience even more engaging and convenient,” Wilson added.

This latest move reflects the ongoing strategic re-entry into markets Topshop had previously exited in 2020, following the collapse of its former parent company, Arcadia Brands.

Now under the partial ownership of Danish company Besteller, and with a new team driving it forward, the label has pursued a selective approach to partnerships and regional ventures, slowly reestablishing its presence across specific regions.

The website’s launch therefore reaffirms a commitment to cementing a global positioning following the relaunch as a standalone brand last year.

Until now, Topshop had previously been focused on securing wholesale retail accounts in Mainland Europe, striking up partnerships with the likes of France’s Printemps, Denmark’s Magasin de Nord, and Belgium’s Zeb.